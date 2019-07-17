Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

