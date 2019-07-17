ALIS (ALIS) Price Hits $0.0469

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. ALIS has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $1,461.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALIS has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. One ALIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and IDEX.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ALIS Profile

ALIS launched on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

