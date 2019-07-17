Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Up 7%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price shot up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.38, 95,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 346,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXU. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexco Resource stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,372 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,443 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.62% of Alexco Resource worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

