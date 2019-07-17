Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.39). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 295,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.