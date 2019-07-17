Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. 3,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,322. The company has a market capitalization of $352.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 2,900.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 14,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

