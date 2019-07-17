Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,396,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 30th total of 6,832,300 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $106,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,032 shares of company stock worth $2,294,197 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 33,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,209 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $86.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.33 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

