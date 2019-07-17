Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.05

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$69.05 and last traded at C$68.99, with a volume of 800624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion and a PE ratio of -48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$707.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.99, for a total transaction of C$401,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at C$2,516,077.41. Also, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.40, for a total transaction of C$287,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at C$141,835.40. Insiders have sold 77,195 shares of company stock worth $4,896,702 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.