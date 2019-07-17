aelf Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.61 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. aelf has a market cap of $56.49 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Tokenomy and Bibox. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00279908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.01267605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00112215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000530 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,780,000 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Tokenomy, AirSwap, CoinTiger, DDEX, OKEx, ABCC, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi, BCEX, Kucoin, IDEX, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Allbit, Hotbit, Koinex, BigONE and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.