Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 target price on Adient and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Longbow Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.60. 1,438,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,484. Adient has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Adient had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,908,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,212,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $1,739,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.