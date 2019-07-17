Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.58.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 target price on Adient and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Longbow Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
ADNT traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.60. 1,438,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,484. Adient has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,908,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,212,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $1,739,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.