Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $132.37

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.37 and traded as high as $133.23. Acuity Brands shares last traded at $132.71, with a volume of 12,132 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC upgraded Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 784.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

