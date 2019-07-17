Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to post $53.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.53 million. Acadia Realty Trust posted sales of $63.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $222.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.04 million to $226.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $231.03 million, with estimates ranging from $229.37 million to $232.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.36 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $278,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,574 shares of company stock valued at $801,806. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 509,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AKR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

