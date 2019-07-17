ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) versus Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Head to Head Contrast

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $223.81 million 16.92 -$245.19 million ($1.94) -13.54 Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$127.50 million ($2.34) -11.40

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apellis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -116.10% -79.74% -68.08% Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -76.92% -60.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 4 7 1 2.75 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.72%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $45.43, suggesting a potential upside of 70.27%. Given Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apellis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in Phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis. The company is also developing APL-9, which is in single ascending dose Phase I randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trials for intravenous administration in systemic indications. It has a risk-sharing collaboration agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group for the development of APL-2 in hematologic indications. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Crestwood, Kentucky.

