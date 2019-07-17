$85.25 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce $85.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.80 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $89.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $344.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.10 million to $346.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $364.95 million, with estimates ranging from $353.00 million to $376.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPFH shares. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. 329,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $960.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

