$637.47 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce sales of $637.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $642.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $630.80 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $619.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $112.00 target price on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 207,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,276,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

