4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded 4imprint Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,640 ($34.50) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,630.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09. 4imprint Group has a one year low of GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

