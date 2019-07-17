$400.87 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce sales of $400.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.32 million. Dropbox posted sales of $339.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.58 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $310,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $416,816.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,881 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2,087.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $25.05. 2,428,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,040. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.40. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.