$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) to post $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for YPF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.76 billion. YPF posted sales of $6.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full-year sales of $14.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $15.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $18.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.07). YPF had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion.

YPF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. YPF has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from YPF’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. YPF’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,663,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in YPF during the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in YPF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,648,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after buying an additional 544,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in YPF by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 448,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in YPF during the first quarter worth $2,975,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

