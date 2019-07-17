$253.92 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report $253.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.24 million and the lowest is $251.96 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $290.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $150.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 384,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.40. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $533.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $122,680.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $310,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,352.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 451.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.