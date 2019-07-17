1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

FLWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

FLWS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 340,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,468. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,293.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,810,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,375 in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 686.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.