$1.08 EPS Expected for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. BB&T reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of BBT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 164,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,144. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04. BB&T has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $168,028.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $733,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $130,482.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $419,336 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in BB&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BB&T by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,761,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in BB&T by 59.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,335 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BB&T by 38.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,274,000 after acquiring an additional 595,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BB&T by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,655,000 after acquiring an additional 590,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

