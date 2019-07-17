$0.83 EPS Expected for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.90. Ameren posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ameren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 917,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,546. Ameren has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $77.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameren (AEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.