$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. QCR reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). QCR had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCRH. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,801. QCR has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $533.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QCR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in QCR by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 138,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in QCR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.