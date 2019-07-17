$0.75 EPS Expected for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.15.

WEC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $87.60.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $156,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,360 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $277,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,457 shares of company stock worth $38,588,620 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

