$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.17 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

MXIM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 66,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,583. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,246 shares of company stock worth $2,403,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 133,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

