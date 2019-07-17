-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Array Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.21). Array Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Array Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Array Biopharma.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Array Biopharma’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Array Biopharma currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of ARRY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. 1,900,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,134. Array Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27.

In other news, insider Victor Sandor sold 12,600 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,011 shares of company stock worth $4,862,502. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARRY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Array Biopharma in the first quarter worth $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Array Biopharma by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Array Biopharma in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

