-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZIOP shares. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Laidlaw started coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TheStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 917,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,719. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

