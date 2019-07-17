-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. Vericel posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.98.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $297,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $126,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,835 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vericel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 267,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vericel by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 215,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,694. Vericel has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.39 million, a PE ratio of -138.71 and a beta of 2.83.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

