Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 315 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 315 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZURN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Just Eat from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 338.75.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

