Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. CNO Financial Group also posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $249,499.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 888.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.42. 671,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,370. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

