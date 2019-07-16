Zacks: Analysts Expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Navistar International posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Navistar International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Navistar International by 335.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Navistar International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 58,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Navistar International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 429,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,351. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.42.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.