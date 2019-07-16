X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 56 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get X Financial alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Norges Bank owned 0.21% of X Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,226. X Financial has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X Financial (XYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.