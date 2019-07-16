Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,000 ($65.33).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 4,876 ($63.71) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,676.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a PE ratio of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 3,870 ($50.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 67 ($0.88) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.70. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,619 ($60.36), for a total transaction of £100,047.54 ($130,729.83). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,588 ($59.95), for a total value of £10,644.16 ($13,908.48). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,063 shares of company stock worth $69,581,470.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

