Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Update

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,248,500 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 30th total of 10,985,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 25.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Joseph Stough bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 165,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 821.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

WTRH opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $460.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. Waitr has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $48.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waitr will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

