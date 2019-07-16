Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 185.06 ($2.42).

VOD opened at GBX 130.20 ($1.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion and a PE ratio of -4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.74. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 188.46 ($2.46).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a €0.04 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Nick Read purchased 387,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £484,860 ($633,555.47). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total value of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

