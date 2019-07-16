Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $9.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. 6,737,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,029. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $4,490,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,277,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,883 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

