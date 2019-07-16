Verso (NYSE:VRS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRS. ValuEngine cut Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $169.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of VRS opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $614.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.76. Verso has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.26 million. Verso had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verso will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verso by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,810,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,961,000 after buying an additional 332,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 873.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 193,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 133,370 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 225,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

