Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.50. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $324.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $106,615.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $344,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,346,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,863 shares of company stock worth $1,843,659. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Verint Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

