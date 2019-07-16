VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Get VEON alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised VEON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.19.

VEON opened at $3.18 on Friday. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. VEON had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that VEON will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEON (VEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.