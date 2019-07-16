ValuEngine Upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Buy

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LRCX opened at $192.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.99. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 7,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,716.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $809,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,391 shares of company stock worth $2,776,675. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 16.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 20.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 634,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,527,000 after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

