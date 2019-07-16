ValuEngine Downgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.38.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $197.35 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $237.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 4,019 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $773,135.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,833.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,016,997 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

