USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners, LP is engaged in providing compression services primarily in the United States. It designs, engineers, operates and maintains natural gas compressor packages. The Company’s customer base is comprised of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas. It generally provides its compression services primarily under long-term, fixed fee contracts. USA Compression Partners, LP is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USAC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.99. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.