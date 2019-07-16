Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $53,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNM traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,625. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

