Universal Display’s (OLED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.22.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.43. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $204.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other Universal Display news, VP Janice K. Mahon sold 20,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $3,544,226.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,519.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $6,183,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,581,068 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.