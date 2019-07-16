Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,652,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,911,000 after purchasing an additional 51,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,981,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 117,523 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,374.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,845,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,908 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,462,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,559,000 after purchasing an additional 235,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,359,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,252 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. 776,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,167. Unilever has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.06.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

