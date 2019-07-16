Umpqua (UMPQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.29 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

