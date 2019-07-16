Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.60.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

