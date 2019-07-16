Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

TBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.20.

TBK opened at $27.92 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $96,985.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin N. Trail acquired 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $100,423.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,220.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,228 shares of company stock worth $270,043. 8.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

