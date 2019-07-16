Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,084 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,130 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

