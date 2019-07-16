Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCW. Cormark reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE TCW traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.97. The company had a trading volume of 308,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.18.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$245.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

