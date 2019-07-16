Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet cut AMERCO from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tower International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of TOWR stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Tower International has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $641.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Tower International had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $378.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Tower International’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tower International will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tower International by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower International by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tower International by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Tower International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

